Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.90

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 640666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

