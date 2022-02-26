Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Terminix Global by 30.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,219,000 after buying an additional 380,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,168,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

TMX opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.