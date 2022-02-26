Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $80.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.28. 317,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.