Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,568. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.