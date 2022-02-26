Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,065.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,126.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,231.16. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

