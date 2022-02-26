Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.77 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,065.90 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,231.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $3,550,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,230,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

