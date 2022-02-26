Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

