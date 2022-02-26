Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Textainer Group by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Textainer Group by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

