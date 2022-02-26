The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $103.20

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.20 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103.89 ($1.41), with a volume of 409623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.46).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.13.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
