The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $263.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

BA stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.48. 8,712,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,775. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.01. Boeing has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

