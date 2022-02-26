The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.01. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

