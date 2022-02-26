The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,874 shares of company stock worth $19,569,840 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,486,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,489,064. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

