The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 158,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,250. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.59.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

