The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,121,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,273,000 after acquiring an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

