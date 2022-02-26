The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Insider Buys £9,800 in Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Michael Warren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($13,327.89).

LON:HSL opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £761.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 970 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,378 ($18.74). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,146.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,220.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.05%.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

