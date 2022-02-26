The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 193,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,507,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 190,289 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 713,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.