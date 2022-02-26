The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Holdings Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Joint by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Joint by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Joint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $41.50 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $598.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

