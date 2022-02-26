The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Shares in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ECVT opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

