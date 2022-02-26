The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

