The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $359,000 Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $799.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hanmi Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.