The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 483,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

NYSE CPLG opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.81. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

