The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

