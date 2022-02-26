The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey Sells 909 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

