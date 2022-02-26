The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 5,000 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TKR opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

