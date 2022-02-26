The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.18

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 35222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.24) to GBX 2,160 ($29.38) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

