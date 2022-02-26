TheStreet Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $291.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

