TheStreet Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TCMD opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

