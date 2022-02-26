Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THNCF. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Thinkific Labs stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. It offers products in the areas of course building, site designing, sales and marketing, students support, security, and pricing.

