Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 555,823 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3,251.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,823 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NOV were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NOV by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after purchasing an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NOV by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NOV by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after purchasing an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

