Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 547,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,945 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

