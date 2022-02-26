Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,235 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $40.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49.

