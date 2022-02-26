Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $31.56 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

