Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,522 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in onsemi were worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,009.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 893,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after buying an additional 812,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in onsemi by 501.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 382,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 319,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter valued at $2,851,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter valued at $6,582,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

