Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Forrester Research were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 22.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Forrester Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $991.86 million, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

