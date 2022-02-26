thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.96

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 76515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

TKAMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

