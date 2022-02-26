TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $215.50

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 216.80 ($2.95), with a volume of 195795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.16).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIFS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($5.03) to GBX 360 ($4.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.44) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 351.67 ($4.78).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

