Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

