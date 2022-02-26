Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131,533 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

