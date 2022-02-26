Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Tivity Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TVTY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

