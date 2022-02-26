Tnf LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

