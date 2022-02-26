Tnf LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 492,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,732,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 358.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

