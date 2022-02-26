Tnf LLC Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,676,000 after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after buying an additional 835,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.