Tnf LLC Takes $2.38 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.02.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

