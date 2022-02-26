Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Shares of TOST opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Toast has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
