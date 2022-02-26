Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.91 billion-$19.91 billion.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.49. 74,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

