Toroso Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWACU. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000.
Shares of DWACU opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.95. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $143.53.
