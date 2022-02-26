Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

