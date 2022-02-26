Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Elastic by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in Elastic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $85.41 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

