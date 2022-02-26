Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $65.68 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

