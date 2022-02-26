Toroso Investments LLC Sells 275 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

