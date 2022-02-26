Toroso Investments LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of URI opened at $316.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.19 and its 200-day moving average is $343.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

